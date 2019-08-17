A BLOGGER has been shortlisted for a national charity award in recognition of her campaigning work.
Holly Tuke, 23, from York, who is registered blind, has been shortlisted for the ‘Campaigner of the Year’ award at the 2019 Sense Awards after raising awareness of the challenges faced by visually impaired young people on her blog ‘Life of a blind girl’.
Holly, one of the UK’s most influential disability bloggers, discusses issues on her blog ranging from social etiquette towards visually impaired people, accessing higher education and how technology can be more accessible.
She also champions visually impaired people in the workplace, sharing advice about employment and championing greater access at music gigs for disabled people.
She said: “ “I feel very honoured and humbled to have been nominated for the Campaigner of the Year award.”