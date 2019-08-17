YORK’S annual showcase of books and prints from sellers across the UK and beyond returns to the city next month, with a fresh addition.

Alongside the array of items available for sale at the York National Book Fair, there will also be a mobile installation this year.

Winner of ‘Best in Show’ at last year’s ‘Art&’ art show, Lu Mason, has been working on the installation for a few months.

The York-based artist said: “James Audubon’s book, Birds of America, is the inspiration for this piece.

“Each bird and each piece of foliage is my interpretation of the illustrations in the book.

"There are literally hundreds of beautiful illustrations which make up this publication.

“I hope to convey in my piece the vastness of Audubon’s endeavour.”

Organisers of the event, the Provincial Booksellers Fairs Association, are bringing a new twist to the fair whilst also supporting the region’s creative scene.

Janette Ray, co-organiser of the book fair and York-based bookseller, said: “The book fair at York is a high-spot in the book selling calendar and reaches out to a wide audience.

“We are pleased to be able to provide both a platform for booksellers to display their best books, alongside supporting Yorkshire’s artists.”

The event will take place on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 at the Knavesmire Suite, York Racecourse.

There is free parking and also a free shuttle bus running from the railway station to the racecourse every 20 minutes.

Entrance to the event is £2 on the door and tickets can be re-used all weekend. Advance free tickets can be downloaded at: www.yorkbookfair.com.