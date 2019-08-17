A SHOW that has been running for more than 100 years returns next week.

Fulford Show has become a cornerstone of the York show calendar and includes a variety of charity stalls and events such as; a tombola, face painting, a beer tent, miniature railway, family sports, musical entertainment from New Notes, displays of Japanese Drumming by Tengu School of Taiko, a tug of war challenge, food and a fly-past from a Supermarine Spitfire.

Helen Webster, from the tombola team, said: “We have some fantastic prizes every year from business donors and individuals, such as: tickets for York Races, vouchers for hair and beauty treatments and many other valuable items.

We welcome any unused items, such as confectionery, wine, jewellery, toiletries and craft items.”

“If any residents are able to donate a prize, it would be very much appreciated. Please ring 01904 466074 or email info@fulfordshow.org.uk before August 20 and we will include your items on the stall.”

All profits from the tombola will be shared amongst local charities, as selected by the show committee.

A craft and produce exhibition and competition will also be held, in which adults and children can showcase their talents. This includes bakery, photography, painting, beer and winemaking, flowers, vegetables and arts & crafts. Exhibits should be brought to the Social Hall, between 8.30am and 10.15am on the day of the show.

Entry forms are available on the day, or at any time from the exhibits page on the Fulford show website.

Last year, Pamela Johnson won first prize in the flower arranging for her Vivienne Westwood-inspired display.

Keith Aspden, Councillor for Fulford and Heslington, said: “I am pleased to be working with the Fulford Show committee this year. I would encourage people to come along and enjoy the day which supports many local charities.

“Last year’s show was a great success and I am certain that this year, with our Spitfire fly-past, will match that.

“The hard work and dedication of the people involved is essential to what makes Fulford show such a great event.”

The Lord Mayor of York Councillor, Keith Orrell and Lady Mayoress, Judith Orrell, opened last year’s show before joining the Tengu School of Taiko to try their hands at Japanese drumming.

The show will take place on August 26 from1pm - 5pm at the School Lane playing field and in the Social Hall, Fulford.

It is free to attend. However, it will cost 50p to visit the exhibition at the Social Hall.

The bank holiday event is a not-for-profit day run by volunteers.

If you wish to help out at the show, email: info@fulfordshow.org.uk.

A timetable for the day can be found on the Fulford show website at: www.fulfordshow.org.uk.