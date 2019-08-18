AN ethical fashion brand will sell their products at a fashion show in York next month.

Lazy Luna, a York-based ethical fashion and gift line, will be presenting a pop-up ethical handbags and clothes show at York Art Gallery on September 15.

The company is run by Sara Collins, 32, from York who set it up last October.

Sara, who previously worked for the fair-trade company Shared Earth in York, said that it has always been her dream to open up her own ethical shop.

She said: “So far, I have only managed to run the company part-time but I hope that this pop-up experience can lead to opening a full-time shop.

“The handbags that will be on display are created with a textile company in India that is completely free trade.

“We have been working together for almost a year now and it is great to see the designs being made and then sent over to York.

“The fashion industry is inherently bad for the environment, so hopefully, by showing that I have created a healthier, eco-friendly company for York, then it will help change the perception.

“I am really excited about launching the show because it will be the first time people can come and see and experience the bags, rather than just viewing them online.

“Hopefully, this is the first presentation of many, and in the future, I would like to open up my own shop in York.

“There will also be food and drink on offer by the hosts of the show, Sketch by Origin.

“Come along a join us for a fun evening of celebrating our first pop-up.”

The pop-up will be running from 5 until 8pm. To find out more, visit www.lazylunda.co.uk