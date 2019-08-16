VISITORS to Countryfile Live have enjoyed vastly reduced delays in getting into the Castle Howard venue today - but have been getting wet as rain and wind sweep the estate.

Drivers experienced huge delays on the A64 and the road leading up to the stately home yesterday - and also in leaving the car parks at the end of the day- prompting a barrage of angry complaints on Twitter.

But people tweeted today that they had got in quickly and operations director Tim Filmer said changes to the event's traffic management plan had helped with the flow of visitors into the car parks today.

"With high visitor numbers to the event yesterday, we acknowledge that our teams were tested and our guests were amazingly patient," he said.

"We have adjusted our communication to ensure that visitors are guided into the event site, especially highlighting the already busy A64, which will help our visitors coming from further afield.

"The media has also been great at helping us let people know the best routes to Countryfile Live and times to visit the event. "

He said people were being encouraged to arrive early, as the gates opened at 7am, and to stay late, because there is entertainment until 8.30pm.

He said visitors had this morning been 'enjoying the great British weather at Countryfile Live with plenty of our lovely fans turning out with brollies and macs.'

He said: "We're confident our new processes will ensure cars leave as smoothly as possible from the site today.

"The weather is as predicted, the worst of our four days here in Yorkshire and we're pleased to report that our wet weather measures have held up well.

"The soil conditions at Castle Howard mean that the ground absorbs rainfall quickly and dries equally quickly, meaning if tomorrow is fine as predicted we should avoid our visitors having to don wellies, but we'd recommend some sturdy footwear."

He said tomorrow would see presenters taking to the Main Stage to get behind the scenes of Countryfile, an appearance by BBC North presenter Keeley Donovan, Andrew Pern joining Brian Turner on the La Creuset Kitchen Stage and The Honourable Nick Howard in the Big Top with Kuoni.

"Features include croquet on the lawn of Castle Howard, paddle boarding and kayaking on the lake, learning about photography with Jessops beside the lake, exploring wildlife, beekeeping and birds in the Wildlife Zone and trying out hundreds of Yorkshire products throughout the event," he said.