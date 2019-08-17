A FOOTBALL club has signed a sponsorship deal which will help more disabled fans to watch matches.
Scarborough Athletic has joined forces with Saint Cecilia’s Care Group to improve its stadium’s disabled facilities.
The Scarborough-based care provider, which runs care and nursing homes, is sponsoring the newly-expanded wheelchair area in the Flamingo Land Stadium, which will enable 12 wheelchair users to have a better view of matches.
Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull said: “We would like to thank Saint Cecilia’s as sponsor of the new enlarged wheelchair spacing.
“As a club we feel that it is important that watching sport is accessible to all, so Saint Cecilia’s support with this is invaluable.”
The sponsorship continues a long-standing relationship between the care group and local sport, including local football.
Saint Cecilia’s director Aaron Padgham said: “We are absolutely delighted to be continuing our ongoing support for the football club by sponsoring the wheelchair area and to help make sport as accessible as possible.”