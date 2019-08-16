A DEVELOPER is to appeal City of York Council's decision to turn down plans for homes near Askham Bog.
The council's planning committee refused to grant planning permission for up to 516 homes near the Bog last month.
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust had objected to the plans and Sir David Attenborough also spoke out against the scheme.
An inquiry will begin on November 12 and is set to last 12 days.
More to follow.
Just been notified that the applicant is appealing the decision to refuse permission for the Askham Bog development... @yorkpress @theyorkmix @minsterfm @YorksWildlife— Cllr Jonny Crawshaw (@JonnyPolitics) August 16, 2019
Moor Lane applicant appeals against unanimous refusal of application to build 516 homes on land next to Askham Bog https://t.co/LjotepWVfE @theyorkmix @yorkpress @BBCYork @YorksWildlife @DringWoodWard @WoodthorpeYCG @minsterfm pic.twitter.com/yKHoLJqfTN— Stephen Fenton (@stephendfenton) August 16, 2019
Hopefully the Planning Inspectorate will agree with the Committee and Sir David to protect the biodiversity at #Askham Bog. Whole scale development at this location wholly inappropriate. @ChloeLaversuch https://t.co/N6UWF0ra6t— Paul Doughty (@PaulDoughty1) August 16, 2019
