A WORLD record attempt will be made at this year’s Yorkshire marathon, and it's not for the fastest runner.

Steve Gaughan, of York, will aim to become the fastest man to complete a marathon, whilst dressed as a three-dimensional plant.

In October, Steve, a Royal British Legion case worker, will be running the ASDA Foundation Yorkshire marathon in his white rose costume and will be raising money for the charity, York Against Cancer (YCA).

He said: “I chose a white rose because the race takes place in Yorkshire, and it seems only right to choose a great York charity like York Against Cancer to benefit, since they have helped my friends and their families.”

Steve, 47, ran last year’s marathon in 3 hours 57 minutes and was looking for a new challenge for this year’s event.

Inspired by a runner at last year’s London Marathon who wore a poppy outfit and covered the distance in 4.59.39, Steve approached Guinness World Records with his bid to break the record, and they accepted the challenge.

He will be tackling the course with Tracy Lovett, 39, and Chris Barnes, 43, who will act as independent witnesses to verify that Steve has completed the race fairly.

Chris’s workplace, Pareto FM, a building management company, have sponsored the effort, covering the cost of Steve’s outfit to allow all money raised to go to YCA.

“We are hoping to exceed our £1,000 target,” said Steve.

He tried out his costume at the Jane Tomlinson ASDA York Foundation 10K and finished in 1hr 7min.

You can back Steve’s world record bid on his JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/SG4-WorldRecord.