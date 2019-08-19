A KNIFEMAN who smashed his way into a hospital ward from the roof at night faces a mandatory prison term of at least six months.

But Michael Anthony Gillyon may be given a different sentence after York Magistrates' Court heard of his psychiatric problems.

Paramedics took Gillyon to York Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department in the early hours of July 7, the court heard.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said he ran through the doctors’ rest area and onto a roof via a fence.

“The defendant refused to come down,” she said. “He then smashed the window leading into Ward 15 with his hand, kicked it out with his feet and climbed into the ward.”

When arrested, he pulled a kitchen knife with a five-inch blade out of his waistband, but was disarmed by police.

The officer also found a grinder with cannabis on it.

Gillyon told the court: “On the night in question, I was hallucinating, thinking people were coming for me. I even thought the paramedics in the ambulance were setting me up to be killed.

“I am extremely sorry for my conduct on that night.”

Gillyon, 33, of Priorpot Lane, Norton, pleaded guilty to carrying a kitchen knife, criminal damage to the window and possession of cannabis.

Because he had a previous conviction in October 2015 for carrying an offensive weapon, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of six months in prison for the knife offence.

The law allows a court not to impose the mandatory sentence if it would be unjust.

District judge Adrian Lower said he needed to know far more about Gillyon before passing sentence.

He adjourned sentence until September 5 so that a pre-sentence report for Gillyon can be prepared.

Duty solicitor Keith Whitehouse said Gillyon had ongoing mental health issues.

Mrs Chadwick said Gillyon was waiting to see the mental health crisis team when he ran off.

When he was eventually located, the team said he had already seen them earlier in the evening, and he was discharged from the hospital.

He told police he hadn’t expected to go through the window and he had forgotten he had the knife on him.