CRICKETERS at a North Yorkshire club are paying tribute to a former player by raising funds in his memory.

Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club’s annual sponsored walk will be donating 50 per cent of the funds raised to Myeloma UK in memory of a former player and member of the club’s executive committee, Tim Wood, who passed away earlier this year.

The fifth sponsored 10 mile walk takes place on September 1 along farm tracks and fields surrounding the Sandhill Lane, Sutton on Derwent club house.

Club Chairman, Martin Smith, said: “Tim was a valued member of the club and was instrumental in driving through a new club management structure aimed at helping us to compete in the new semi-pro league, the ECB Premier League North.

“He fought a long, brave battle against Myeloma and we would very much like this event to be a massive success, so that we can make a meaningful contribution to this very worthwhile cause.”

The annual fundraiser will also make a valuable contribution to ongoing projects including roadside protective netting, laying new wickets and refurbishment of the clubhouse.

Established in 1942 as a recreational cricket club for local farmworkers, Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club fields four senior teams, five junior and intermediate teams and runs the popular All Stars Programme for budding cricketers aged 5 - 8. The club’s first team won the Village Cup at Lords four times before promotion to the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North meant that they were no longer eligible to enter.

The club is represented at Yorkshire county level in both boys’ and girls’ teams.

Myeloma, also known as multiple myeloma, is a blood cancer arising from plasma cells. At any one time there are around 17,500 people living with myeloma in the UK.

It accounts for 15 per cent of blood cancers, and two per cent of all cancers. Myeloma mainly affects those over the age of 65, however it has been diagnosed in people much younger, as was sadly the case with Mr. Wood.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.