PLANNERS look set to give their verdict next month on controversial proposals for a massive new prison near Stamford Bridge.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council says it hopes the scheme for a 1,440-inmate jail at Full Sutton - which forms part of Boris Johnson’s plans to create an extra 10,000 prison places nationwide - can finally be considered at a planning committee meeting on September 12.

A spokeswoman said this date was "not 100 per cent confirmed yet but it’s all gearing up for that date".

More than 2,500 objections to the ‘mega jail’ have been lodged with the council and campaigners are planning to stage a demonstration at its offices in Beverly on the day of the meeting.

Fiona Roberts, who chairs the group campaigning against the Ministry of Justice’s outline planning application, said it would be asking the planning committee to reject it.

“Full Sutton is a tiny village, with a population of less than 500,” she said. “There are barely any amenities and the village is accessed via country lanes, many of which are single track.

“There simply isn’t the infrastructure to support a prison of this size and the already busy road network will be overwhelmed by the 31,800 vehicle movements that the MoJ estimates it will generate each month.

“People in the village are frightened for their safety and for that of their children. A small community is worried, and many people fear that the village will become 'Fortress Full Sutton', with four out of every five people living there being a prisoner.”

The MoJ has claimed the jail will provide a major economic boost to the area, creating well-paid jobs throughout construction and after.