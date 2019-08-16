A THIEF who travels to York to target the city's Boots stores has been jailed for the second time in a month.

Mark James Flynn, 36, was jailed in July after he was caught stealing from the Boots store in Coney Street.

Two weeks after he was released from that sentence, he was caught stealing from a different Boots store in York and another store, the city's magistrates court heard.

He was on bail at the time charged with stealing from a Boots store in a different city.

District judge Adrian Lower told him: "You have clearly come to York deliberately to steal.

"I take a very dim view of people who travel to York for that purpose. York has quite enough thieves of its own."

He jailed Flynn for 16 weeks.

On July 10, York magistrates jailed Flynn for six weeks for stealing electric razors worth £366 from Boot's Coney Street store on July 9.

Flynn, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft, committed on August 14.

He has a long criminal record.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said a security guard spotted Flynn behaving suspiciously in the city centre in the morning of August 14 and watched him in Marks and Spencer.

When he went to Boots on Coney Street, an alarm activated and he immediately left.

Shortly afterwards, he was spotted in the Boots store in the Coppergate centre.

He took two items from the display and left without paying.

He was stopped and an electric toothbrush and an electric razor worth together £379.99 were found on him.

He also had a bag containing fragrances, make-up and shower gel worth £93.94 which he had stolen from TK Maxx.

For Flynn, Michael Jones said he was a drug addict who had been released from the July 10 sentence on July 30.

He had had no assistance or income other than the standard prisoner release payment.

He would welcome a chance to go on a drug rehabilitation programme.

