STUDENTS across North Yorkshire celebrated getting their A-level exam results.

It was another extremely successful year for sixth form students at Tadcaster Grammar School.

Jane Took the school resources manager, said: "We are delighted to report that one third of all A levels taken were graded A*-A, with well over half of our students achieving A*-B.

"We are delighted to report that these figures are significantly higher than the National average figures of students achieving the very top marks.

"We are particularly pleased that the vast majority of our students have been awarded their first choice University place, with some notable individual successes including entrants to Oxford to study maths and computer science, UCL to study Engineering, Manchester to study maths and Durham to study economics, among many others.

"Congratulations to all our students and we wish them every success as they begin the next stage of their education or enter employment."

Scarborough College teaches the International Baccalaureate Diploma, known as the IB, and they enjoyed greater success in 2019 than the previous year with an average score of 31 points. This year’s results are equivalent to just over two A*s and an A grade in terms of university entrance tariff points.

Director of IB, James Fraser, commented: “I am delighted with the performance of many of our IB students. A significant number have been accepted to their first choice university and there is a continuing trend for students to look overseas for university places including, this year, Canada and the Netherlands.”

Head Guy Emmett said: “I am proud of our excellent results, which are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff. The IB provides a great passport to higher education for our students and is rightly regarded as the educational gold standard. We have pupils going to some of the most prestigious universities in the UK and abroad, as highlighted by Berenice Collignon, who has earned a place a McGill University in Canada, and Laila Starkey who was accepted to study dentistry at King’s College London.”