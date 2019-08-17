GENERATIONS of York people worked for Terrys, in the great chocolate works near York Racecourse. And pretty good memories of the firm most people had, too.

But how many of those people got the chance to have a good look around the boss's house?

Well, these days, thanks to the National Trust, you can...

The Grade l-listed home of Noel Goddard Terry, who retired from the family business in 1970 after 59 years service, has long been regarded as one of York’s hidden gems. In its leafy setting, the Arts and Crafts-style house lies on the northern edge of York Racecourse, in sight of the factory, with its distinctive clock tower, on the opposite side of the course

Designed by local architect Walter Brierley - known as the Yorkshire Lutyens - and built in 1927, Goddards was Noel’s family home until 1980, when it was acquired by the National Trust as its Yorkshire regional office.

The beautiful gardens, designed by George Dillistone, opened to visitors in 2006, with the house opening six years later, allowing the story of its illustrious previous owner, his family, and their famous chocolate factory, to be told.

Noel Terry, who died in 1980 aged 91, was the great-grandson of Sir Joseph Terry, the first Terry of the business. He had four children with wife Kathleen - Peter, Kenneth, Betty and Richard. The name of the house comes from Noel’s middle name, that of his grandmother Frances Goddard.

Looking around, pictures and photograph albums paint a picture of an idyllic childhood for the youngsters - a Famous Five-style existence, having fun and camping in the gardens.

The horse-loving family did not attend the races, but on race days, they would set up chairs to soak up the atmosphere while the children rode hobby horses. Afterwards, the youngsters would go to the racecourse to find dropped pennies.

Although the house was built in the Arts and Crafts style the family furnished it mainly with Georgian furniture, which was subsequently donated to Fairfax House, a Georgian property open to the public in York city centre.

It is shame there is no original furniture at Goddards, but the National Trust has created an interesting interior with a mix of 1930s-influenced styles. Photographs of how the interior really did look are also on display.

Unlike in most National Trust houses, visitors can sit on the sofas and armchairs in the drawing room and flick through photograph albums, as though it were their own house, giving a flavour of what it would have been like to live there.

The drawing room has an unusual barrel-vaulted ceiling similar to that which Brierley had in his own home. I must admit, it wasn’t to my taste.

Items on show include bills for work on the house. Amazingly, the whole property cost £25,980 to build, that’s around £1,570,000 in today’s money.

There is also correspondence sent from Noel as he fought in the First World War where he was wounded at the Battle of the Somme. In the Second World War his son Kenneth served in the RAF and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1942. He died in 1944 and is commemorated on the local war memorial.

A playroom allows visitors to play the piano and play games the family may have played including dominoes and bagatelle.

Upstairs, where well-informed volunteer guides are on hand to answer questions, there is a superb model of Terry’s factory built in the 1950s by apprentices, as well as a film of the day in 1937 when King George Vl and Queen Elizabeth visited Terry’s.

Of the four Terry children, only Betty (now Betty Lawrie) is still alive, aged 94. As you explore the house you come across stories and quotes from the nonagenarian, sharing memories of family games, wartime events and business news.

Photographs show the many sporting activities which both the Terry family and staff at the factory enjoyed. I was pleased to see a women’s football team among the staff photos.

Chocolate boxes from previous decades are also on show.

Outside, you step on to the terrace to a feast of colour. A long lavender border is a wonderful sight, alive with bees and butterflies. Other borders add more colour, especially the lovely clarey sage with its pastel blooms.

In another area, two ponds are home to water lilies and dragonflies.

Visitors are encouraged to have a game of tennis on the grass courts - racquets and balls are provided - or try their hands at croquet. A nature trail for children, costing £1, seemed to me quite complicated.

The views towards the racecourse, especially from the young orchard, across the small vegetable garden, are spectacular.

To end the visit, we sat on the terrace to enjoy tea and home-baked scones. The wood panelled tea room, formerly the family dining room, is equally pleasant.

Parking during the week is limited as the house is also used by National Trust office staff, but there are places to park nearby and buses run regularly along Tadcaster Road from the city centre, York Railway Station and from the nearby Tesco.

Goddards, 27 Tadcaster Road, York YO24 1GG; visit nationaltrust.org.uk/goddards T: 01904 771930