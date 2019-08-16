MORE than 800 properties in York have been hit by a power cut.
Northern Powergrid said that 840 properties in the YO1,YO10,YO3 and YO31 area have been affected today (Friday) due to "due to an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area".
In a tweet, York Travel also said that traffic signals are currently out in Walmgate, James Street and Barbican Road.
Walmgate Bar 'all out'. Engineers notified. Please approach junction with caution.
— York Travel (@york_travel) August 16, 2019 ">http://
Walmgate Bar 'all out'. Engineers notified. Please approach junction with caution.— York Travel (@york_travel) August 16, 2019
It is estimated that the power will be restored by 12pm.
Comments are closed on this article.