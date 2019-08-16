FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a horse after it slipped down a racecourse embankment and its legs became entangled in a wire fence.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said crews went to the animal's rescue yesterday at Kiplingcotes Racecourse Track, South Dalton, near Market Weighton, on the Yorkshire Wolds.
A spokesman said the horse released by firefighters cutting the wire and rolling the horse over.
He said the animal was then able to stand and was left in the care of its owner and a vet.
England's oldest race, the Kiplingcotes Derby, is held at the course every March and celebrated its 500th anniversary earlier this year.