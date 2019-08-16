There are many prominent Remainers predicting ‘catastrophe’ if we leave in October with no deal. These same people predicted mass unemployment and a deep recession if we voted to leave the EU. Why have these doom-mongers not been challenged to produce the evidence to support their Project Fear claims? I suspect that the figures they quoted were manufactured from thin air.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close, Dunnington
The evidence of ‘no deal’ damage is clear
IT is the typical response of Brexiteers to call any warnings of chaos following a no deal Brexit ‘Project Fear’ and to insist that 17.4 million could not be wrong! But the evidence about how damaging it will be is there for all to see.
P Dawson,
Fordlands Road, York
