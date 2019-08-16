The news that NRM staff are going on strike (The Press, August 13) represents a failure of the pay negotiation process from the employer’s side, and Labour wholeheartedly supports striking staff in making their point that real terms pay cuts year after year must end.

The National Railway Museum is a nationally and internationally renowned attraction that pulls people to York from all over the world. In ensuring the museum functions effectively, and in a city where housing costs are so high, the very least the Science Museum Group can do is pay its staff the Real Living Wage.