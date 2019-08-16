ORGANISERS of BBC Countryfile Live have issued fresh advice to motorists heading to today's event in a bid to prevent a repeat of yesterday's traffic chaos.
They tweeted that anyone heading for the event at Castle Howard should, where possible, avoid the A64 and instead use local routes and head north to approach the stately home from 'above the site.'
"The traffic on the A64 is a combination of event traffic, local traffic and people travelling to the coast, meaning it will likely be busy at the weekend," they tweeted.
"Please, where possible, set off early and bring water and snacks for the road. Our peak times will be between 9.30-12pm.
"There is one route into the Castle Howard Estate, The Stray. This will be one way, and we are working as quickly as possible to get people into the car parks. Please display your parking ticket or blue badge on your windscreen, not dashboard. See you soon!"
Drivers complained bitterly yesterday about huge queues on both the A64 and the road into the Castle Howard estate, tweeting that it took them two or three hours to get into the site.
They also protested later about lengthy delays in leaving the car park afterwards.
