A MAN'S shirt was set alight in a York pub, police have revealed.

The 38-year-old York man suffered a minor burn to his lower back in the assault at the Fossgate Tap in Fossgate.

The incident happened York at about 11.20pm on Friday July 5 but has only just been disclosed by North Yorkshire Police.

The force has issued CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to following the incident.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images, as they believe they will have information that can help the investigation," said a spokesman.

"Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101, select option 2 and ask for Jon Bostwick or email jon.bostwick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,quoting reference number 12190121805.