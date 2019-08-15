THE westbound A64 has been closed between York and Malton after a serious crash.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the accident had happened this evening (Thursday) at Welburn, near Crambeck, and drivers should avoid the area whilst emergency dealt with it.
Organisers of Countryfile Live at Castle Howard, which has been plagued by severe traffic problems today, tweeted that the crash was not on its signed route but was the route that a sat nav will take motorists.
"So please, if possible, stick to our signed routes to get you home most quickly," they added.
