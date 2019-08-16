TELL the council what you think their priorities should be for the next four years as part of a city-wide consultation.
City of York Council wants residents, businesses and community groups to have their say on the city’s economy, transport, health and environmental plans.
Council leader Keith Aspden said: “We look forward to hearing suggestions from people about what our priorities should be.
“Residents, businesses and community groups make York such a fantastic place to live and work. We want to hear from them what we can do to deliver against the suggested outcomes and how they may be able to support this journey to being a cleaner, healthier city with an inclusive economy.
“Once complete, this plan will set our ambitious vision for the future of the city and set clear expectations on how we propose to deliver improvements for residents, against which we will monitor delivery and measure performance.”
Cllr Andy D’Agorne added: “These proposals acknowledge the need for us to address the climate emergency declared by full council and listen to residents’ ideas about what the council should do to address this.”
Have your say by September 15 by visiting surveymonkey.co.uk/r/YorkCouncilPlanConsultation2019 or at york.gov.uk.