A CITY centre church that also hosts a food bank, community group events and refugee drop-in sessions is set to get a revamped kitchen.

A planning application has been submitted for upgrades to the kitchen at York City Church, formerly the Salvation Army, in Gillygate.

The church wants to run events including cookery lessons for refugees as well as hosting functions like weddings.

But the planning statement says the current kitchen was installed in 1991 and is no longer fit for purpose.

It says: “We have a number of community projects that we would like to run which involve cooking, such as cookery lessons for people on a budget/refugees.

“This is in addition to the church functions that involve preparing food for large gatherings.

“We have also had requests for functions such as weddings which need to utilise the kitchen facilities.”

City of York Council’s full council meetings are also held at the venue, as well as choir and music group rehearsals, English as a second language lessons and toddler and parent playgroups.

The application adds: “The new kitchen is to be of a commercial kitchen standard to ensure that the correct hygiene standards are achieved for provision of food for members of the local community.”

The Citadel first opened in 1883 and was used as the York headquarters of the Salvation Army up until 2014.

It is now owned by York City Church and used as a place of worship as well as a centre for community groups and other meetings.

The venue is Grade II-listed and the work is not expected to have an impact on the look and feel of the building.