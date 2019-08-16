A HISTORIC York pub is set to be turned into a holiday rental.

The Woolpack Inn in Fawcett Street, Fishergate, could become a seven-bedroom holiday let.

Developers Loppas Ltd have submitted a planning application for the pub - which closed in the past year.

They want to make changes to the three-storey building to create seven ensuite bedrooms, a dining area, lounge and kitchen.

A statement says: “There is little doubt that the Woolpack Inn public house is valued by the community.

“However, it is noted that there are a number of other public houses immediately adjacent to the site, and York city centre is within 800m of the site.

“Whilst these may not have the same range of facilities provided by the Woolpack Inn, they do provide similar services and facilities for the local community.

“In light of this, it is not considered that the loss of the Woolpack Inn as a public house would necessarily have an adverse impact on the community’s ability to meet its day to day needs.”

It adds that the Grade II-listed building was originally designed as a home in the early 19th century and only became a pub in the 20th century.

Documents say the appearance of the building has changed very little since it was constructed.

There would be no parking provided as part of the scheme and the plans say there will be few alterations made to the outside of the building.

The statement adds: “In the applicant’s view, the proposed development would bring economic benefits through the net gain of holiday accommodation within a sustainable location immediately adjacent to the York city centre, without resulting in the unacceptable loss of an asset of community value.”