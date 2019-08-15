DISABLED young cricketers from both sides of the Pennines have taken part in a special Roses match in York.

The day of coaching sessions and competition was organised at York St John University by the Lord’s Taverners, a youth cricket and disability sports charity.

It was the first event of its kind in its national ‘Super 1s’ programme, which aims to give young people with disabilities the chance to play cricket regularly at community hubs, including one in York.

They said bringing participants from Yorkshire and Lancashire together for the Roses event gave them the chance to experience a new environment while engaging with young people in similar situations, and to build new friendships while also improving cricket skills.

Pauline, the grandmother of a York cricketer who has autism and attends the York Super 1s hub, said his disabilities might not be that obvious to others but they didn’t see the problems he encountered on a daily basis.

“He so desperately wants to be social but finds it very hard to make friends,” she said.” He lives with autism and can cope with cricket. He’s got to know others who have been at the York Super 1s hub for a while now and they don’t see the disabilities they live with, they just get on with it and play and its absolutely brilliant.

“He couldn’t wait to get here this morning and absolutely loves it.”

A spokesman said the day began with a range of cricket skills sessions focusing on all three facets of the game - batting, bowling and fielding - before participants from each county were mixed in to teams for an afternoon 8 over a-side competition.

For more information about Super 1s, phone Rohan Randhawa on 0113 203 3668 or email r.randhawa@yorkshirecb.com.