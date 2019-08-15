THE BBC’s Countryfile Live arrived at Castle Howard today, Thursday, for the very first time.

The show, which is running until Sunday, is celebrating Yorkshire’s countryside and has a packed schedule which includes debates, farm animal demonstrations and adventure games for children.

The four day event, at the stately home near Malton, also boasts hundreds of independent retailers and lifestyle brands which people can visit.

The Countryfile team will be giving talks and hosting demonstrations, giving the public the chance to speak to, and learn more about, their favourite presenter.

Visitors can also get involved in all the outdoors action at the Wildlife Zone, Equine Arena, National Trust Acre and Dog Lovers’ Arena, or take in all the fun of the fair at The Village Green.

A spokesman for the event said: “The Le Creuset Kitchen Theatre hosted by Brian Turner is a must-see with a host of celebrity chefs dishing up some culinary inspiration.

“Whilst the Graze Inn, an all-new food and entertainment experience, offers a summertime bar, stocked with refreshing drinks and a stage packed with local musicians, comedians and entertainers and artisanal food producers for visitors to enjoy.”

The presenters will also be introducing some of the favourite animal guests that have appeared on the show over the past year.