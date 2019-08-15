VISITORS to Countryfile Live at Castle Howard today were made to queue at toilets for more than an hour due to a lack of Portaloos.
People arriving after being stuck in 'horrendous' traffic jams said that they were then met with "hour-long toilet queues".
Chris Geddes, who spent four hours travelling to the event from the Midlands, said that he left straight away after seeing the toilet queues.
He said: "I suffer from Crohn's disease so when I arrived I obviously needed the toilet.
"But people were queuing for miles.
"Even the disabled toilets were as busy.
"This wasn't just an issue for me but everybody there. It is a real shame and ruined the day because of a simple issue like having enough toilets.
"I spent four hours travelling there and I took one look at the queues and left straight away. A waste of a day."
Many people were also tweeting about toilet issues.
Christine Tacon said: "oh joy...everyone spent so long getting here that they all need the loo. I can’t actually see them yet."
In a statement, Tim Filmer, Operations Director at Countryfile Live, said: "Due to the high numbers of visitors, our toilet facilities were very busy. The team has ordered a delivery of additional toilets this evening, which will be ready for tomorrow's event.
"On a positive note, thousands of people enjoyed the activities across our 25 feature areas and we had a great reaction to Brian Turner's bacon butties this morning. The presenters will be with us throughout the weekend and we're looking forward to three more glorious days in Yorkshire."
