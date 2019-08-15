PUPILS at Huntington School in York celebrated bumper results this year.

Overall 34 per cent of students got A* - A grades with 63 per cent getting A*- B. Among the high fliers were Ines Blanco

with four A* grades and one A grade; Veronica Filak with four A* grades and Movindu Dassanayake with three A* grades and two A grades. Veronica, pictured above with Ross Peterson, who got three A grades, is off to study Veterinary Science at Nottingham University while Ross is joining the Royal Navy.

Director of sixth form, Chris Hardwell, said: “These outstanding results are a testament to the two years of dedication and hard work of our students. It was great to see so many smiling faces as they picked up their results.

“At a time when young people are under intense scrutiny and pressure, our students are achieving at an exceptional level. It is down to their hard work, the high standard of teaching and the excellent relationships between staff and students.”