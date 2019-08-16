A MAN whose heart stopped three times after he collapsed in a York street is hoping to trace two women who stopped and "saved his life".

Richard Caffrey, 58, was riding his motorcycle in Holgate Road when he suddenly suffered a heart attack and fell off his bike.

Still conscious, he screamed out for help and two passing women dashed to his aid and called an ambulance.

Richard, who is recovering in York Hospital, now wants to thanks the women who saved him - but has no idea who they are.

His son-in-law, Andrew Young, 28, from Dundee, said he received a call from one of the women who told him that the ambulance had taken Richard to hospital.

He said: “She called my wife off Richard’s phone and said that they had found him on the ground, screaming in pain.

“They had stayed with him until the ambulance arrived.

“We were panicking and weren’t sure what to do because we were hundreds of miles away in Dundee, but if they had not called us then who knows what would have happened.

“Once he got to the hospital we were able to call and find out more.”

Richard was taken to York Hospital after his collapse - at around 9am on Monday - where it was confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack from a clogged artery.

Speaking from hospital, Richard said: “I owe my life to the two ladies.

“The paramedics told me that my heart stopped three times on the way to the hospital.

“If the two women had not found me then I could be dead.

“They ran to me immediately, called the ambulance straight away, and looked after me until it arrived.

“I am eternally grateful to them for saving my life.”

Richard, also from Dundee, who stopped of to visit York on Monday while travelling to Wales to visit family, added that he would love to get in touch with the two women to let them know how grateful he is.

Andrew added: “If it wasn’t for these brave and helpful ladies Richard firmly believes he would have died.

“We have put a few social media posts online to find them but so far we've had no luck. But we are hoping that they might read this just so they know what a difference they made.

“It is amazing how people you don’t know can do something that you will be thankful for for the rest of your life.

“My wife is thankful to them that she still has her dad.

“I hope this reaches them. They deserve praise and we just want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”

Andrew added that Richard remains in hospital and was scheduled to undergo surgery to insert a stent into his heart yesterday.

He said: “We are hoping he can be discharged by the weekend but it will depend on what the tests say to see if he needs further surgery.

“We are heading down to York Hospital on Friday to hopefully bring him home."

l If anyone has information about the two women they are asked to contact The Press on 01904 567142 and we will share Richard’s details so he can say thank you.