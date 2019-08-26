York sisters, Brenda Pulleyn and Janice Hardist, are toasting their first full month as residents of brand-new luxury care home, Handley House.

Brenda, 84, and Janice, 83, who moved in to the £10m Ideal Carehome when it opened its doors back in May, are also revelling in their celebrity status as Handley House’s very first residents.

The pair, who were two of nine children, were brought up by parents George and Alice just over a mile away at their family home on Wilberforce Avenue, in Clifton.

With just a year’s difference in age, it was their sister-in-law, Pat, who suggested that they might enjoy living together at the new home.

Brenda, who was married to husband Dennis, and worked as a clerk in the NAAFI, said: “Pat had seen the home being built and brought us to the open day to have a look. As soon as we walked through the doors, we both looked at each other and knew it was the place for us.

“We’re delighted to be living in such a beautiful home with such lovely staff around – it’s a totally new way of life for us which allows us to be together whilst still living independently. We can’t believe a whole month has passed already!”

Janice, a former secretary at York Railway offices, added: “I have always loved being able to sit out and enjoy my garden, and the gardens here at Handley House are just stunning. It’s wonderful to be living here with my sister – the staff are so supportive and friendly, and we can live our lives free from worry or stress.”

Rachel McNally, the home’s registered manager, added: “We simply couldn’t have asked for more fantastic first residents than Brenda and Janice. It’s been an absolute pleasure watching them settle into life here at Handley House over the past month, and they bring so much warmth and laughter with them. We call them our very own Sister Act!”

Named after the Handley Page RAF Repair Station on which it sits, Handley House, on Green Lane, recently welcomed Minister of State for Care, Caroline Dinenage MP as she visited the home as part of her National Care Home Open Day tour, and her continuing research into industry best practice and person-centered care.

The home provides 24-hour residential and dementia care for 66 residents, with an inclusive fee offer for total peace of mind. Boasting a range of state-of-the-art facilities, including a hair salon, café, cinema, garden lounge, and lavish ‘Sky’ bar, Handley House residents can enjoy a full programme of health, leisure and wellbeing activities, managed by a dedicated lifestyle manager.

The home is also proud to use an innovative energy efficient ground-source heating system throughout its 37,000 sq. ft site.

www.idealcarehomes.co.uk