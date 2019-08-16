A NEW beer shop in York that stocks a "bit of everything" has set a challenge to sell beer - even to people who don't like it.

Hop O’Clock, owned by Jimmy Hoggar, opened last month in Collliergate, stocking a variety of beers and lagers.

Jimmy said: “People seem to be finding the shop easily and responding really well, its all good vibes right now.

"We're getting new stock in whenever we can, we want to keep it as varied as possible."

The shelves are separated into different styles including a section named 'crazy beers'.

Jimmy said: "We have challenged ourselves to sell beer to people that don't even like it."

Jimmy, along with his wife, Julia, a director at Hop O'Clock, had been working in and travelling around Europe, but Jimmy said his wife loved York when they visited and so they decided to move to the city.

Jimmy added: “I have been into craft beer for quite a while and working in different places around Europe I’ve seen some of the crazy different beers."

The store was formerly occupied by curiosity shop Pandora’s Box.

Craft beer fan Jimmy said: “Colliergate is a lovely street. There’s quite a big craft beer scene already in York - there are a lot of pubs."

In the future, Jimmy hopes the shop will host artists and musicians for events.

When asked about the name, the shop owner said he and his wife thought the name had a "ring to it" and they have added a clock accessory to the wall made from the top of a beer hop.

He added: "We planned to be a bit creative with the space."

The store is open from 11am until 8pm on weekdays and 12pm until 4pm on a Saturday.