A WOMAN who persistently makes hoax calls to the police has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Two years ago, magistrates tried to stop Claire Louise Brewitt, 36, from wasting police time and resources by giving her a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

It bans her from ringing 999 or 101 except in a genuine emergency and lasts until June 2020.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said Brewitt defied the ban between April 26 and May 24 by making a series of 999 and 101 calls making allegations that were not true.

At no time was she in a genuine emergency.

For her, Graham Parkin said: “The underlying theme is drink.” However, Brewitt was tackling her binge drinking by working with the probation service and other organisations.

“Any custodial sentence would undo that progress,” he said.

Brewitt, of Selby with no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching the criminal behaviour order.

York magistrates said she had persistently failed to obey the CBO and jailed her for 16 weeks.

They heard it was her fifth conviction for breaking the order since it was made on June 26, 2017 and she was on a community order for breaching the CBO when she made the latest series of hoax 999 calls.

When they made the community order, magistrates warned her that she would be jailed if she continued to make hoax calls.

At the latest hearing, Mrs Chadwick said Brewitt rang North Yorkshire Police several times on April 27, claiming she was hurting her mother, calling for an ambulance and three times that she was scared of a man.

On May 11, she again called 999 repeatedly claiming she was afraid of four youths who were not near her, on May 17, she twice rang 101 claiming she was afraid of a man. She made further forbidden calls on May 18, May 19 and May 22.

Mr Parkin said Brewitt had problems. She was homeless because of the way she had managed tenancies in the past.

She turned to alcohol which led to anti-social behaviour.