PUPILS at Malton Primary School have created mosaics inspired by the wildlife and art in Lady Spring Wood.
Malton and Norton Area Partnership (MNAP) provided the funding for the artist-lead workshops as part of their project to revitalise the 20-year-old community-created mosaics in the wood.
The funding, received from Yorventure, allowed MNAP to bring in Angela Hall of ArtsFarm to spend two days with the pupils teaching them the art of mosaic making.
Teacher Anna Harrison said: “Making real mosaics with real tiles and with the guidance of an artist has been such a worthwhile learning opportunity.
"The mosaics that have been made are of a really high quality. We’re really grateful to MNAP to have had this chance.”