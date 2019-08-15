AN AWARD winning Yorkshire festival has announced a host of new guests for its 2019 event.
Yorkshire comic art festival Thought Bubble is a week long celebration of comic arts taking place across Yorkshire from November 4-10, and at Harrogate Convention Centre from November 9-10.
The guest stars include Invader Zim creator Jhonen Vasquez, Eisner award winner Brian Azzarello (Joker, Wonder Woman, Hellblazer), California based illustrator Gemma Correll (New York Times, The Observer) and Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy, who will be making her comic book debut.
More details at: www.thoughtbubblefestival.com/tickets