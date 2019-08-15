FRUSTRATED motorists say they are stuck in 'horrendous' traffic jams while trying to get to the BBC Countryfile Live at Castle Howard.

Drivers have taken to Twitter to tell of their nightmare journeys along the A64 and the road to the stately home near Malton, where the four-day Countryfile event started today.

One tweeted: "Absolute carnage trying to get into the event. Queuing for an eternity from A64, still not in. I’ve got tickets for Thursday CountryfileLive but it looks like we won’t actually get in until Friday!"

Another tweeted: "Horrific traffic. 50 minutes since we came off the A64 and still not in."

A mother complained: "Horrendous scenes trying to get into Countryfilelive. Been stuck in traffic for over an hour with a newborn needing a serious nappy change and screaming."

Another driver complained: "Traffic management from A64 is non existent. We were 4 miles from Castle Howard at 09-35am. We’re now 3.5 miles away, and it’s 10-22am. Extremely poor organisation."

Another motorist tweeted: "This is terrible, at a standstill on the A64. Left at 07.30 to get here and still 4.5 miles away. Might as well turn around and go home."

Organisers tweeted that they advised motorists to follow the A64 to Malton and then the B1257 towards Slingsby/Helmsley, and not to try to use the route through the Castle Howard Estate unless visiting CountryFile.

They also said they were dealing with a broken down vehicle on the route into the site.

They tweeted: "There are two pinch points through Murton and Barton-Le-Willows. If you haven't hit the second Flaxton turn off then take that exit and head to the event from the North through Sherrif Hutton and Terrington.

"You should be seeing an improvment soon. Big apologies for the wait!"