IT has become a tradition in the past few years that whether you're celebrating or commiserating, there's always a freebie to get you through A-level results day.

And this year is no different with KFC and Nando's already announcing treats for hard-working students.

Here's what you need to know:

Free chicken at Nando's

Once you've picked up your results, whether it's paper/email/text and popped a valid ID in your wallet, you can head to your nearest Nando's for a free ¼ chicken or Fire-Starter (excluding Wing Roulette/All Together Now) with your order.

Fire-Starter options include the halloumi sticks and dip and houmous with peri-peri drizzle.

You can only get your freebie with a minimum £7 spend and it's valid on eat-in or takeaway orders placed in the restaurant or over the phone on August 15.

And don't worry if you're waiting for your GCSEs, the same offer is available next week on August 22.

Free snackbox at KFC

KFC

Whether you have worked worked for your A-level results or winged it, students can nab themselves a free snackbox worth £1.99.

Partnering with discount website, Student Beans, students can get their hands on a piece of KFC’s original recipe chicken and fries with every Krushem purchased in the restaurant on August 15.

All you have to do is download the KFC Colonel Club app and sign up, add your Student Beans ID number to your Colonel’s Club account and head to your nearest restaurant.

Once you have purchased a Krushem of your choice in the restaurant for £1.99, you can scan the app and request the free snackbox.

Bella Italia

Bella Italia is giving away a free ice cream sundae to students who show their results when they buy a main meal.