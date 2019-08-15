FORECASTERS hope warmer and drier weather will finally arrive in York and North Yorkshire later this month - after some more heavy rain and wind in the next few days.
Sunshine today is set to be followed by dire conditions tomorrow, with heavy rain and strong winds.
The weekend will be sunnier, but with scattered showers, which could be heavy and thundery, and it will be windy, especially on Sunday.
But weather forecasters say there are signs that conditions will start improving next week, with the jet stream shifting away from the UK and high pressure starting to replace the low pressure which has brought so much rain over the past few weeks.
There is no sign of another heatwave on the horizon but temperatures do set to return to the low 20s C towards the end of the month and in early September, so the prospects for the August Bank Holiday are looking quite good at this stage.