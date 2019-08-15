I have managed to find just one possible cause for optimism in the election of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister: 15-year-olds were able to vote. If under-18s are responsible enough to have a say in electing our Prime Minister, it seems reasonable that the new government will be now be keen to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to take part in future general general elections and referendums.

Boris has talked a lot about democracy. This is an ideal issue to show us what he’s made of! Or not.