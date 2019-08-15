If anybody from First York is reading this I have a free, simple lesson on economics for you. If you want me to ever consider becoming one of your customers then make the cost of my journey with your company cheaper than driving in my own car.

If anybody at the council who enjoys spouting a lot of campaigning rhetoric about the environment wishes me to do likewise, then the same argument applies. Millions are spent from our taxes making routes easier for the buses and more inconvenient for the motorist, but until public transport becomes the cheaper option I will not be using it.