The letter by Frances Ruane asking “Is the tansy really such a ‘jewel of York’?” ( August 10) demonstrates the very reason why York needs a mural of its iconic Tansy Beetle.
The beetle is an endangered species that until very recently was only found along about 45km of the River Ouse around York. The recent discovery of small, isolated populations in the Fens prevented it being acknowledged as critically endangered but it is still listed in a recent report by Buglife as one of 11 UK insects at direct risk of dying out if habitats do not improve.
The survival of the beetle has been the result of work by the Tansy Beetle Action Group in York.
The photos that have appeared with recent articles and letters demonstrate why it is so iconic, with its vivid iridescence. The beetle can be seen at Rawcliffe Meadows, Fulford Ings and locations along the River Ouse where we have been able to prevent cutting down of the Tansy plant, from April to June and August to September each year.
For those who would like to see the mural happen, the crowdfunder site is crowdfunder.co.uk/tansy-beetle-mural-for-york. ATM, the artist who it is hoped will paint the mural, has done wildlife pictures on walls in towns and cities all over the world.
Dr Mick Phythian,
Friends of Rawcliffe Meadows/ York Natural Environment Trust,
Sandy Lane,
Stockton-on-the-Forest, York