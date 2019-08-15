The letter by Frances Ruane asking “Is the tansy really such a ‘jewel of York’?” ( August 10) demonstrates the very reason why York needs a mural of its iconic Tansy Beetle.

The beetle is an endangered species that until very recently was only found along about 45km of the River Ouse around York. The recent discovery of small, isolated populations in the Fens prevented it being acknowledged as critically endangered but it is still listed in a recent report by Buglife as one of 11 UK insects at direct risk of dying out if habitats do not improve.