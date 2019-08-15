POLICE are appealing for help to identify a man following a sexual assault on Sunday.
Officers believe he could have important information that could assist an ongoing investigation following a sexual assault on August 11. (Sunday)
Anyone with any information who can help identify him is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room and quote the reference number 12190147402 when passing on information.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
