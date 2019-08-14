A PUB near York has reopened with a new name following a significant refurbishment.

The Hovingham Inn, formerly known as the Malt Shovel, in Main Street, the Ryedale village of Hovingham has undergone a seven-month refurbishment and was reopened last month by Sir William and Lady Marie-Noelle Worsley of Hovingham Estates.

Owners, Richard, and Lindsey Johns, said that the £500,000 makeover - in partnership with local property developers Martyn and Mary Greenwood - was a strenuous task that involved “ripping out every single wire, pipe and plug socket that has been replaced”.

The duo added that the refurbishment includes a brand new kitchen, bar, toilets and several dining areas.

They said: “We have worked on the project in full conjunction with local property developers Martyn and Mary Greenwood.

“It has been incredibly hard throughout the refurbishment program, introducing and unearthed many long lost features back into the property.

“But we are extremely proud of refurbishment are the finished result here at the Hovingham Inn.

“The Hovingham is the opportunity we have been waiting for, for such a long time, having long believed our style and personalities are very well suited to a pub environment.

“We are very excited about the future here and hope to offer something that is a little bit different to our customers.

“The new bar area is completely dog-friendly, a very comfortable spot to enjoy an informal drink or two from a selection of cask and keg beers, along with a superb wine list, devised by Lindsey.

All customers old and new will be assured of a very warm welcome. We hope you enjoy your new pub.”