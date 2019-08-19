The footbridge which arcs across the A19 to St Peter's School at Clifton is a familiar landmark. So it comes as a shock to see this photograph from 1984, showing it crumpled into the street.

According to the caption, it had been 'destroyed' by a lorry carrying an earth digger, which tried to drive under it - only to find the bridge wasn't quite as high as the driver had thought. A woman cyclist escaped being hit by the fallen bridge by a matter of inches, apparently.