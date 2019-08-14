A YORK wedding organisation whose venues include the Hospitium in the Museum Gardens has been nominated for two awards recognising outstanding customer service.
York Venues has been nominated in two categories, Best Venue (City) and Best Wedding Coordinator, in the North of England Wedding Awards in association with The Wedding Guide UK.
The nomination has come from couples who have been married at the 14th century Hospitium, working closely with the venues team, and the winner will be decided based on customer comments and a visit from a ‘Mystery Shopper’.
Claire Knott, wedding and events manager, said: “To be nominated for this award is fantastic.”
York Venues hosts wedding ceremonies in the Hospitium, which is a two-storey listed building, overlooked by the striking ruins of St. Mary’s Abbey, and is licensed to hold weddings and civil ceremonies. It also holds wedding receptions at York Castle Museum, on the world-famous recreated Victorian street.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony next month.