SUPPORT is on hand for young people receiving their A-level results today.

After months of hard work, as students receive their results, the City of York Council is reminding pupils that there are a plethora of resources to help them with the next stage of their life - including careers advice, young people’s services as well as an apprenticeship hub.

There is support for people who may be seeking an apprenticeship or another employment opportunity, or who want to move into full-time education. Young people who are concerned that their personal circumstances may make accessing education, employment or training more difficult could also benefit from advice.

People can find support across the city from:

•Careers Advisers employed by our local sixth forms and colleges – help will be available when results are collected

•City of York Council Learning and Work Advisers in our Young People’s Service at 30 Clarence Street; extra appointment slots and drop-ins are available and Advisers can support with searching for vacancies, developing your CV, completing applications and preparing for interviews.

•The Council-led ‘York Apprenticeship Hub’ which has contact with local apprenticeship vacancies.

•National Careers Service for local employment and training opportunities at 18-19 Colliergate.

Meanwhile, Workplace expert, Acas, has launched new guidance today for young people who want to go straight into work after receiving their A-level results.

Acas Chief Executive, Susan Clews, said: “Acas Chief Executive, Susan Clews, said: “A-level results day can be a nerve-racking experience for many students and I wish them all the best of luck and hope they achieve great grades.

“Many young people may be thinking of taking a summer job before they start university, go straight into a permanent job.

“Acas has a host of advice aimed at young people that explains the basics around workplace rights such as the minimum legal wage and the rules around dress codes. We can assist people from their first day of work and throughout their working lives.”

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for education, said: “We recognise that results days can be a daunting time for school and college leavers, so we want people to know that there’s a range of services on offer across the city for them.

“If you didn’t get quite the results you were hoping for or are thinking of changing your plans there are several services across the city which can help you take your next steps.”

The Press will be hosting a live blog on its website today for readers to follow the stories as they come in from schools and colleges. There will also be a 16-page results supplement in Friday’s paper.

Parents and students tweeting about York A-level results can use the hashtag: #YorkAlevels