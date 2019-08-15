A WOMAN who lost her mum to cancer is calling on people of all ages to take part in a walk for Cancer Research UK, following the success of the first event in York last year.

Emily Wilson, 27, started the Shine Night Walk10k walking event around the city centre in memory of her mum Amanda Wilson who died of cancer in at just 56.

The event is an opportunity for people to come together to beat cancer and stroll some of the city’s famous landmarks such as York Minster, the Shambles and Clifford’s Tower.

Emily said that donations from the event will raise money for life-saving research.

Shine participants can choose to raise money for the area of cancer research closest to their hearts out of 12 different areas research, include prostate cancer, testicular cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers, and leukaemia.

Emily said: “My dad and I struggled to cope through my mum’s cancer, but she supported us through it all when it should have been the other way round. The devastation we felt is indescribable. To be told your best friend was going to die was like having your heart wrenched out. The most important thing to me now is that we find cures for all cancers so people don’t have to die from it anymore. I wouldn’t want anyone to have to go through what my mum did.”

The Shine Night Walk starts in Rowntree Park at 7.30pm on Friday, October 4.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research event manager for York, said: “We’re delighted to bring Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk back to the city following its success in 2018. We hope the whole community will again come together to light up the city streets. We want everyone to sign up and start fundraising for research that will bring hope to people affected by the disease.”

To join in, visit www.shinewalk.org