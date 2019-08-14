A MOTORCYCLIST who died in a crash near Stamford Bridge has been named as Connor Emery, 16, from near Full Sutton.
Humberside Police said Connor was riding a motorcycle on the A166 between Full Sutton and Wetwang at about 11am on Monday when his bike collided with a car and he sadly suffered fatal injuries.
A spokesman said Connor’s family had asked for his name and a photograph to be released but had asked for privacy at this difficult time, and were being supported by officers.
He said police were still appealing for anyone with information to call 101, referring to Log 194 of 12/08/19.
Connor's death came less than a fortnight after two other motorcyclists were killed on the A166 in the area.
