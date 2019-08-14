A DISGRACED ex-social worker has admitted continuing to commit sex-related crimes.

John Kavanagh Wymark-Hoar, 62, is currently in jail, having been recalled by the Parole Board.

Speaking via a video link from Hull Prison to York Crown, he pleaded guilty to three charges of failure to comply with sex offender register requirements to notify the police that he had started using a new name and one of having a prohibited image of a child.

The offences were committed when on parole from a jail term of three years and eight months for sex offences.

Wymark-Hoar, formerly of Whitwell-on-the-Hill and Malton, will be sentenced on September 13.

In 2011, he was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years for 29 offences of possessing sexual images of children.

In 2012, a social workers disciplinary panel ordered that he be struck off because of the illegal images found on his computer.

In 2017, he was given a jail term of three years and eight months for distributing and possessing indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children and extreme pornography and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Some of the youngsters in the images found on his computer and USB sticks were five years old.