From Rocky Horror to King Harry, larks on the Lakes to festivals big and wholly York, Scandi art to Australian rock, rockabilly to a topical Satanic documentary, CHARLES HUTCHINSON has tips for the week ahead

New exhibition of the week

Scandinavian Art, Village Gallery, Colliergate, York, until September 14

VILLAGE Gallery curator Simon Main presents mid-20th century to present-day Scandinavian work. On show are Bjørn Wiinblad's studio pottery; Holmegaard glass; Gustavsberg, Royal Copenhagen and Søholm's plaques and pottery; David Andersen and Else and Paul's jewellery and Svenska Klodetaeppe's rugs.

Look out too for watercolours and etchings by Penny Page and ceramic wall plaques and jewellery by fellow York artist Francesca King.

Musical of the week

The Rocky Horror Show, Leeds Grand Theatre, Monday to Saturday

DIRECTED by Christopher Luscombe, Richard O’Brien’s rock'n'roll musical returns to Leeds with Blue singer Duncan James, as Dr Frank-N-Furter, Strictly Come Dancing professional champ Joanne Clifton as Janet and The Now Show's Steve Punt as The Narrator.

If you keep meaning to go, then hurry up, Harry's not here for much longer

Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, Castle Car Park, York, until September 1

HENRY V, Twelfth Night, Hamlet and The Tempest, in no particular order of preference - but you really should see Twelfth Night - occupy the Elizabethan pop-up stage for two more weeks, come rain, shine, thunder, tempest, start of the football season, or wasps being waspy at this time of year.

Last chance to see...

Swallows And Amazons, York Theatre Royal, until Saturday, August 24

UNIVERSALLY positive reviews have greeted artistic director Damian Cruden's swansong show as he bids farewell to 22 years at York Theatre Royal in a co-production with associate artist John R Wilkinson.

Join John, Susan, Titty and Roger aboard the Swallow as they sail to Wild Cat Island in Helen Edmundson’s imaginative adaptation of Arthur Ransome's action-packed adventure, with music by The Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon.

Film event of the week

True Stories documentary season presents Hail Satan?, City Screen, York, Tuesday, 6.30pm

AS charming and funny as it is thought-provoking, Hail Satan? traces the extraordinary rise of one of the most colourful and controversial religious movements in American history. When media-savvy members of the Satanic Temple organise a series of public actions designed to advocate religious freedom and challenge corrupt authority, they prove that, with little more than a clever idea, mischievous humour and a few rebellious friends, you can speak truth to power in some truly profound ways.

Director Penny Lane strikes a cunning balance between cheeky, brazen entertainment and serious storytelling in this wickedly topical documentary.

Folk gig of the week

Martyn Wyndham-Read and Iris Bishop, Black Swan Folk Club, York, Thursday

MARTYN Wyndham-Read has been a fixture on the English folk scene for more than 50 years and a Black Swan favourite to boot.

A golden-voiced singer and a deceptively modest guitar accompanist, he mixes traditional ballads with songs learned in his youth in Australia and choice contemporary numbers, not least some written by Black Swan regular Stan Graham. For this evening, he is joined by concertina and accordion accompanist Iris Bishop.

Rockabilly and bluegrass extravaganza of the week

Hailbails and King Courgette, Fulford Arms, Fulford Road, York, Thursday, doors, 8pm;first band, 9pm

HAILBAILS, from Leeds, play immaculate rockabilly, with a smidge of skiffle for good measure in a hip-shaking whirlwind of a show that demands you pack your dancing shoes.

Performing too will be York bluegrass and skiffle quintet King Courgette, "These guys are stalwarts of the York scene and we're delighted they were free for this one," says Fulford Arms gig promoter Chris Sherrington. "It's a match made in heaven."

Festival of the week

Leeds Festival, Bramham Park, near Wetherby, Friday to Sunday

TEEN exam results are incoming; cue the annual pilgrimage to traditionally the last big music festival of the Yorkshire summer.

Headline acts will be Foo Fighters on the Friday; favourite Brits of the moment The 1975 on the Saturday and Post Malone, sharing top billing with Twenty One Pilots, on the last day.

Australian of the week

Stella Donnelly, The Band Room, Low Mill, Farndale, Saturday, 7.30pm

NEW Australian star Stella Donnelly took The Band Room by storm in her debut at the North York Moors venue in May 2018. Now she makes an early return, this time with her full band.

Helena Deland, a Montreal singer-songwriter with similarities to Angel Olsen and Cat Power, opens the show.

The other music festival of the week

Fully York Festival 2019, Fulford Arms, Fulford Road, York, Saturday, 2pm onwards

NOW in its fourth year, this free festival focuses on talent from within the city walls in a full day of York bands at the Fulford Arms.

In the line-up will be Boss Caine, 2.45pm; Triangle Triangle Triangle, 3.30pm; Carnival Rejects, 4.15pm; Fat Spatula, 5pm; Miles (with a full band), 5.45pm; Parasitic Twins, 6.30pm; Lost Trends, 7.15pm; Soma Crew, 8pm; Wax Phantoms, 8.45pm;"very special" secret guest, 9.30pm, and headliners Berlin Black, 10.15pm to 11pm.