A CHARITY Prosecco afternoon will aim to raise money for a new dedicated hospital unit.

Local parents who sadly suffer a late pregnancy loss, stillbirth or death of their baby soon after birth are to benefit from a maternity bereavement suite at York Hospital.

York Teaching Hospital Charity is raising money for the Butterfly Appeal to convert and furnish an existing room near the labour ward at the hospital which will create a space for families to stay in with their baby.

The charity has raised almost £170,000 so far for the appeal and is now asking local people to support them to help take the project to its next phase, and reach their goal of £250,000.

Rachel Brook, fundraising manager, said: “We would love people to join us for a fabulous afternoon out that will help us raise vital funds to help families make memories to last a lifetime and begin their journey of grief.”

The event will take place on Thursday September 26 from 12pm until 3pm at the Hospitium, York.

Tickets are £35 and can be purchased by contacting charity.fundraising@york.nhs.uk or calling 01904 724521.